Workforce shortages impact mental health services

Lucia Herman, Jones County Community Services director, provided her department update to the board of supervisors during their Aug. 16 board meeting.

Each week, the board hears from a different department head.

Concerning her role with the county, Herman said they’ve been getting a lot of requests for additional representatives to handle payee services, such as SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance). Herman said with the workforce shortages, these positions are difficult to fill.

“People with disabilities have to have their Social Security managed by someone else,” explained Herman of the programs mentioned. “They’re not able to do that (themselves).”

She said Jones County has provided the service for a number of years, but things changed several years ago with the MCOs (Managed Care Organizations) took over.

“Now, we’re getting more and more calls, even from outside of the county,” she told the board.

She said her office would assess the feasibility of continuing or expanding the service.

“It’s time consuming,” she said. “But there’s a gap; if we don’t help, those people have no one. Jones County doesn’t have the transportation for people to drive to Cedar Rapids to see a payee.”

Another area Community Services is seeing an increase in is substance abuse and mental health committals.

In addition, Herman said her office is getting calls from residents who need food assistant and can’t get in touch with DHS officials.

On the MHDS (mental health disability services) regional side, Herman said they are focusing on the regional initiatives that include access, providing an array of services, and forming effective partnerships.

“We’re trying to get the workforce back,” she said. “It’s a real issue. With folks with disabilities, it’s hard to get them the services they need.”

Herman, herself, worked hard of the issue of brain health with children. She distributed 550 packets and workbooks on brain health and mental health to local libraries over the summer.

“We’re expanding our outreach and prevention with some new things,” added Herman.