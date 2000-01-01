

Cord Nietert gets ready to wrangle a calf while taking part in the roping competition at the 86th Annual Wyoming Fair.



Lucas Miller successfully ropes a calf during the youth division of the roping contest at the Wyoming Fair on Saturday, July 11. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



The Wyoming Fair held its 66th Annual Steer & Heifer Show on July 11. Several 4-H youth from Jones County took part in the judging, including those exhibiting in the charolais composite heifer class. Assisting in the ring were Kris Gobeli and Lisa Rickels.