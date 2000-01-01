

Crowning of the 2023 Wyoming Fair Queen took place on July 7. From left are Gracie Franzen, 2022 Wyoming Fair Queen; and Paige Peasley, 2023 Wyoming Fair Queen.



Members of the Wyoming Development Committee were part of the parade. The non-profit served breakfast at the Wyoming Fair on July 8.



Parker and Ashley Kray, owners of K&K Farms and Kray Seed LLC, toss out candy in the Wyoming Fair parade. Ashley is also the reigning 2022 Senior Great Jones County Fair Cowgirl Queen.



The rain did not stop the Wyoming Fair parade from kicking off the weekend’s festivities. The grand marshal in the July 7 parade was Holly Lane, owner of Holly’s Town Supermarket from 1989-2023. (Photos by Kim Brooks)