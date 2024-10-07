Wyoming Fair celebrates 90 years

The Wyoming Fair in Wyoming, Iowa, is celebrating 90 years this year.

The Wyoming Fair, which takes place July 12-14 this weekend, is proud of its 90-year legacy.

To that extent, this year’s Wyoming Fair parade grand marshal is Terry Lineburg, a long-time Wyoming Fair Board member and president.

“Terry was on the fair board in the mid-1980s and served for 35 years,” recalled another long-time Wyoming Fair Board member, Guy Petersen. “He was president for 12 years.

“He was the leader during the most difficult years we’ve ever had,” continued Petersen, of the period between the mid-1990s through the early 2000s. “Financial issues goes with the ag economy and so goes the Wyoming Fair. We lost volunteers, fairgoers, population, and businesses.”

The Wyoming Fair started in August 1935 as a Horse Show, complete with draft horses.

“That was the main event,” Petersen said. “Horse power was the way of farming all across the country then. It was a tool of the trade.”

With the Great Depression still taking hold across the U.S., Dr. W.W. Bronson of Wyoming wanted to do something to lift people’s spirits.

So, a draft Horse Show was held on Main Street in what is now downtown Wyoming.

In brainstorming ways to celebrate the fair’s 90th anniversary, the fair board decided to bring back some of that history. During the parade, the public will see a six-horse hitch from Welton Ridge Farms of Delmar, Iowa. The owner’s grandfather and great grandfather showed horses in the 1930s and ‘40s during the early days of the Wyoming Fair.

“They have the ribbons and trophies to prove it,” marveled Petersen. “They were thrilled to be asked (to take part in the parade). And after the parade, the horses will be on display in the Jones County Cattlemen pavilion.”

During the early years, the Wyoming Commercial Club worked hand-in-hand with Bronson to organize the Horse Show.

In January 1948, both groups merged under the Commercial Club’s name.

In September 1959, the organization’s name was changed to the Wyoming Fair Association.

The Horse Show at this year’s Wyoming Fair will also celebrate 90 years. Since 1954, the fair has held the Steer Show.

“The Steer Show started before I was born and it’s regarded as the best around,” noted Petersen. “We get high-quality animals to exhibit here.”

The tractor pull has been a staple since 1959. The kiddie pedal pull has been going strong for 40 years.

“In these 90 years, it shows that we’re willing to adapt to change within our environment,” noted Petersen of the fair’s rich history. “When new opportunities presented themselves, we have been the guinea pigs and tried new things out.”

Obviously Petersen was not around in 1935, but to his knowledge and within his lifetime, there was never a single year in which the Wyoming Fair did not take place.

Even during WWII and during the 2020 COVID pandemic, the fair did not miss a beat.

“2020 was a skinny schedule with no parade,” he said. “The biggest reason we felt it was important to have the fair was for the young people to show their livestock projects they worked so hard for. It was an opportunity to exhibit their livestock.”

The Petersen and Brunscheen families both hold strong histories as part of the Wyoming Fair.

Petersen’s paternal grandfather, Fred T. Petersen, was a founding member of the fair. Petersen’s father was on the board during WWII.

Today, four generations of the family, including Guy and his son, Andy, have served on the board.

“This will be my 44th fair and Andy’s 25th,” shared Petersen. “I was president for the fair’s 50th anniversary. I have been the ‘sound guy’ and announcer since 1986.”

The Brunscheen family has also seen four generations of their family involved with the Wyoming Fair, starting with Herman Brunscheen, Sr.

“He was president during the second annual Horse Show,” said Petersen.

Today, sisters Kris (Brunscheen) Gobeli and Lisa (Brunscheen) Rickels, are both active.

The unique thing about the Wyoming Fair is the fact that exhibitors do not have to reside in Jones County to take part.

“You just have to be a member in good standing with a 4-H club,” said Petersen. “It’s an opportunity for kids to practice showing their animals. People come from half way across the state.”

In 2008, the fair joined the Association of Iowa Fairs; and in 2009, they crowd the first Wyoming Fair Queen who got to go onto the State Fair and compete for the coveted title.

The fairgrounds has certainly changed over the years. In 1957, the fair moved from downtown to the current location. At that time, only one permanent building was located on that site, the horse and calf barn.

In 1958, the restroom facility was built. Next, the floral hall, followed by the pavilion in 1964.

“We used to hold dances here when it was the roller rink,” recalled Petersen. “Dances were huge back then.”

The front gate was built in the late 1970s.

In 2019, the famed horse arena underwent a redesign, with efforts led by Jim Eichhorn, whose family also goes back quite a way in the fair’s history.

“Jim went all over Eastern Iowa to see different arenas to come up with the perfect design,” credited Petersen.

Last summer, new lights were added around the arena.

Petersen credits his father and that generation of Wyoming Fair Board members and leaders for carrying the torch.

“They taught my generation the importance of having a big influence and contributing to the fair’s last 50 years,” he said. “We have appreciated everyone’s support over the years in terms of sponsors, advertising, and patrons. We could not do that without them.”