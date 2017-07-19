Wyoming fares well at 2017 Wyoming Fair

Thompson shows heifer champion

Kailyn Thompson of Maquoketa showed the overall heifer champion during the 64th annual Steer and Heifer Show Saturday, July 15 at the Wyoming Fair.

Results follow:

HEIFERS

Angus

Champion: Kara Gnade. Reserve Champion: Hannah Fishwild.

Charolais Composite

Champion: Caelan Long.

Charolais

Champion: Kara Gnade.

Chi