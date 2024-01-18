X-64 overlay project receives safety funds, extends project timeline

Due to the award of $500,000 in safety funds for the County Road X-64 PCC overlay project, an amendment was needed regarding the Secondary Roads’ Five-year Construction Program.

During the Jan. 11 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board approved a resolution modifying the 2024 program, per County Engineer Derek Snead’s recommendation.

This project will be split into two phases. Phase one will entail installing culverts, and improvements to driveways and approaches. Phase two will be the overlay from the Cedar County line to Oxford Mills.

In accepting the safety funds, Snead explained the one caveat is that they cannot let the project until July 1, 2024.

“That changes the construction program and moving the project to 2025,” he told the board. “From this current fiscal year to the next fiscal year.”

Snead said while he’s not forced to accept the $500,000 in safety funds for further improvements to the roadway, it is his recommendation to extend the project with needed safety features.

The board approved the resolution.

Snead also submits the five-year program to the DOT. With this change though, he said he’s not required to do so.

This is not the first time Secondary Roads has applied for and successfully received safety funds. Such grants have been used on County Road X-44, E-34, and now X-64.

“We’re working on E-28 now,” Snead said of applying for more funding. “That road has a history of accidents out there. It should be a strong application.”

In other county business:

• The board approved a Patrial Acquisition Contract with a landowner on 215th Avenue for $20,800 for .21 acres, plus damages.

Snead said he has one more landowner to meet with before all right of way purchases are complete.

• The board held a public hearing with new Land Use Administrator, Whitney Amos, regarding the re-zoning of Lot 1 of Energy Consultants Group 2nd Addition on 230th Avenue in Fairview Township. The purpose is to re-zone 2.97 acres from C-1 Commercial District to C-2 Highway Commercial District.

Owner Jason Gideon is also purchasing the adjacent property to re-zone from residential to C-2. He plans to open an automotive sales business, selling specialty vehicles and high-end vehicles.

The board waived the three considerations and approved the re-zoning.

• The board adopted the Construction Evaluation Resolution regarding applications for confinement animal feeding operations.

This is the county’s master matrix program.

• The board re-appointed Russ Dunn and Leah Nebergall to the Pioneer Cemetery Commission.

• The board re-appointed Joyce Fishwild Dean Zimmerman, and appointed Rosalie Ahrendsen to the Historic Preservation Commission.

The comment was made, though, that the Commission has been appointing people (both voting and non-voting members) to their board without board of supervisor approval.

• The board approved re-hiring Alice Harper as a kitchen substitute at Senior Dining, effective Jan. 3 at $15.90 an hour. They also approved hiring Patricia Pauley as a substitute driver for Senior Dining, effective Jan. 8, also at $15.90 an hour.

• The board approved filing tax liens totaling $1,085 for delinquent sewer bills for the Fairview sanitary sewer system. This involves three different properties.

The board also filed tax liens totaling $2,733.64 for delinquent sewer bills for the Center Junction water and sanitary sewer system. This involves six different properties.

Auditor Whitney Hein said one of the properties was sold and the county cannot recoup the costs without filing a small claim against the previous owners.

“We’re on the hook for it,” she told the board.

• The board approved an appropriations resolution, transferring $15,000 from Public Health and $10,000 from the sheriff’s budget to the Juvenile Court Services budget.

Hein explained this is temporary due to a $10,000 bill for juvenile detention.

The county appropriates $25,000 for Juvenile Court Services every year. Hein suggested tripling their budget for FY 2025.