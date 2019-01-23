Yandas, Wolken honored at MACC Banquet

The Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) held its annual banquet on Jan. 15, honoring several local businesses, organizations, and community members for their support and dedication to the chamber.

This year’s Lifetime Membership Award was presented to husband and wife duo Mary and Jay Yanda.

“They both have been vital members of our community,” chamber board president Mark Spensley said of the Yandas. “They have served the chamber and the city for many years.”