Yario fights for veterans in her role as VA administrator

In 2004, Susan Yario started working for Jones County as an administrative assistant for Community Services.

During her department update with the board of supervisors during their Nov. 1 board meeting, Yario shared her path to becoming Jones County’s Veteran Affairs administrator.

At the time, she worked for Jacki Luckstead, and later, Deb Schlutz, both Community Service directors.

In 2008, Yario was hired by the supervisors for the position of VA administrator.

For a few years, her office was located in the lower level of the Broadway Place Annex in Anamosa. Now, her office is located on the upper level, providing Yario with much more space.

“Some veterans don’t know that every county has a VA that serves its veterans,” noted Yario of her services.

Jones County’s VA assists vets with:

• Pensions

• Service-connected compensation

• Healthcare

• Burial benefits and headstones

• Indigent burials

• Education benefits

• VA mortgages

• COE (Certificate of eligibility)

• Iowa Trust Fund and Iowa Veterans Home applications

“If I can’t help them, I direct them to someone who can help,” offered Yario.

A big chunk of her work revolves around helping veterans with service-connected benefit and compensation.

“I advocate for veterans,” she said.

She feels medical claims for veterans should be at 100 percent.

“I fight for our veterans, especially those with serious life-threatening illnesses,” she added.

When it comes to the state VA or federal government appealing veteran claims, Yario said the mentality should be, “Grant where you can; deny if you must.

“That’s not always the case,” she said of the ways things are done. “Those claims make money. The veterans are paid according to their disability.”

Yario also extends her services to veterans in other counties.

“Linn County has a busy office,” she said.

When it comes to making sure veterans receive their pensions, Yario stipulated that the government spells out specific rules in terms of how that money can be spent.

“Those are federal dollars,” she said.

Like the medical claims, pensions amounts are based on the veteran’s diagnosis and disability.

With the recent passage of the PACT Act, Yario said she’s able to do a lot more for veterans. (The PACT Act “expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.”

“Those are additional benefits for Vietnam veterans, and newer veterans,” Yario offered. “It’s now service-connected, which is a good thing.”

Yario also shared new statewide appointment with the VA: Todd Jacobus, executive director of the Iowa Department of VA and commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home. This is a position appointed by the Governor.

“Over the years, I’ve seen directors disappear,” commented Yario.

For her role, Yario maintains 16 CEUs a year to maintain her accreditation. She’s been accredited since 2009.

Jones County VA hosts an annual open house event. In the past, Yario and the commissioners have hosted it in various communities throughout the county. Due to attendance, Yario said they will stick to having the open house events in just Monticello and Anamosa.

She also shared that Commissioner Penny Schoon of Monticello has been in her role now for 10 years.

“I can’t express thanks enough for what you for the veterans who served this country,” thanked Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.