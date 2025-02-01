YEAR IN REVIEW

January

Jones Co. Migrant Inclusion Group aims to make impact

A grant from the Jones County Community Foundation helps to kick-start the Migrant Inclusion Group, led by Mary Melchert and Keith Stamp.

Their goal, working with Arnulfo and Karen Arriaga, to help Hispanic migrants learn English, secure access to healthcare, gain financial literacy, and work to become U.S. citizens.

Leonard honored for 20 years of service

Jones County Emergency Management Coordinator Brenda Leonard was surprised when the 911 Service Board presented her with a plaque for her 20 years of service and dedication to Jones County.

Weaver hired as new Tourism director

Kaileen Weaver was hired as the new Jones County Tourism director, replacing long-time director Bob Hatcher.

Starlighters kicks off 50th anniversary season

Starlighters II Community Theatre held a kick-off event on Jan. 27 to announce their busy 50th anniversary season, offering one show/production every month for 2024.

Taylor reaches State

Sophomore Izzy Taylor qualified the State Girls Wrestling Tournament while wrestling for the Anamosa team, and went 1-2 at state.

Midland qualifies three to State

Midland girls wrestling sent three to the state tournament: Karlena Buford, Alyssa Eckhardt and Taelynn Gravel.

February

Therapy dogs ease pain in Perry, Iowa

Therapy dogs from Camp Courageous and Monticello High School were brought to Perry schools following the devastating school shooting where a sixth-grader and the high school principal lost their lives.

Kyiv Symphony director passes away

Roger McMurrin, a member of the Monticello High School Class of 1957, as well as the long-time conductor of the famous Kyiv Symphony, passed away in February. McMurrin brought the symphony to Monticello several times.

Folken to retire as new elementary principal

Shannon Kehoe was hired as the new Shannon and Carpenter Elementary principal, following Denny Folken’s retirement after 21 years.

Panther pair goes to State

Seniors Jonah Luensman and Dylan monk reached state boys wrestling tournament for Monticello.

Clark medals in state bowling

Malcolm Clark earns trip to the State Boys Bowling Tournament, and earned a third-place medal.

Panther girls reach regional final

The Monticello girls basketball team won two games to reach the Class 3A regional final before falling to Benton Community. The Panthers finished 20-4.

March

Pete’s Small Engine re-opens

Matthew and Laryssa Dirks re-opened Pete’s Small Engine, a locally-owned business in Monticello. Matthew is the son of Greg and Jean Dirks, who started the business in 2001.

Monticello Eagles Club celebrates 20 years

The men and women of the Monticello Eagles Club #4466 and Auxiliary celebrated 20 years of service and giving back to the Monticello community.

Wilson named Coach of Year

Monticello’s Wes Wilson was named Iowa Football Coaches Association Class 2A Coach of the Year.

Luensman ends outstanding career

MHS graduate Chase Luensman ended his illustrious collegiate men’s wrestling career with national runner-up finish for Upper Iowa. He was national champion the previous year.

April

Krum steps down as chamber director

Bobby Krum made the tough decision to resign as the director of the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce after two years, due to is health concerns.

Elementary bond vote set for Nov. 5

The Monticello school board voted to put the $15 million bond vote on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot for a new elementary school.

Monticello’s time capsule mementos on display

The Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center opened Monticello’s 150th anniversary time capsule, which was sealed in 1986. Many items, letters, photographs, and memorabilia were on display at the Center.

MCSD awarded by NAMM for third year

The music staff and administration of the Monticello school district were named one of the “Best Communities for Music Education” by NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) for a third year in a row.

Tuetken received Main Street award

Judy Tuteken was honored and surprised with the Main Street Iowa Leadership Award for her hard work and dedication to Monticello Main Street.

May

Kelchen honored for 40 years with Camp Fire

During the annual Camp Fire Ceremony, long-time leader and director Vicki Kelchen was recognized for her 40 years of dedication and service to the organization.

Kelchen’s father was part of Camp Fire in the beginning. Her daughter and granddaughters also went through the organization.

Express announces new owners

Sycamore Media, Trevis and Nancy Mayfield, purchased The Monticello Express newspaper from co-owners Dan Goodyear and Mark and Darcey Spensley. Dan and Mark co-owned the family newspaper since 2004.

Express Printing & Design stays open

Dan Goodyear, owner and operator of Express Printing & Design keeps the 159-year-old business open, with Ashley Lyons remaining as the graphic designer.

Feldmanns purchase Express Signs

Express Sign Co., owned by Mark Spensley, was purchased by Gary and Catelyn Feldmann, and relocated inside the HCH Real Estate building.

Freye celebrated by Iowa KidSight

The Monticello Lions Club performed their 750,000 vision screening on 3-year-old Ryleigh Freye of Monticello. A celebration was held at Freye’s preschool, where the Lions Club was also recognized for their dedication.

Karde’s C-Store celebrates 40 years

Karde’s C-Store (convenience store), which was started by Dean, Sr. and Karen Cox, in 1984, celebrated 40 years in business. The business is now owned by the second generation, brothers Dean, Jr. and Mike Cox.

Main Street mural is complete

The mural on the Innovation Lab at the corner of E. First Street and N. Cedar Street was complete after several weeks of work. Monticello Main Street hired mural artist Beau Stanton from New York to perform the task.

County purchases land for future development

The Jones County Supervisors purchased seven lots at a total of $360,000 for a future law enforcement center/jail and Public Safety Storage Facility.

Panther boys earn State medals

The Monticello boys track team sent six entries to the state meet in four events. Preston Ries finished fourth in the shot put and fifth in discus at State, while Zach Yates was seventh in discus. Both also qualified for the Drake Relays in April.

Panther girls win two medals at State

The Panther girls track team qualified for State in four events, medaling in two. Marisa Kehoe finished third in the 800, and 4x800 relay of Peyton Ries, Ava Capron, Leah Koehler and Kehoe was sixth.

Harrington is State runner-up

Midland’s Anthony Harrington was state Class 1A runner-up in the discus at the State Track and Field Meet. The Eagles’ Gracee Tompkins qualified in the shot put.

June

Russell sentenced to life in prison

Nathan Russell, who was convicted by murdering Aaron McAtee of Monticello on Nov. 7, 2023, outside the Fareway Store, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Tighe marks 20 years with JETS

Bob Tighe of Monticello, 86, was honored with a plaque for his 20 years of service to the Jones County JETS program as a driver. (Tighe would pass away in October.)

Lt. Governor tours Yeoman & Co.

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg toured Yeoman & Co., owned by Tom Yeoman. This was part of Gregg’s 99-county tour. (Gregg would step down as lieutenant governor in September.)

Cubs salvage season

After some doubts about fielding a team in 2024, the Monticello Cubs semi-pro baseball team decides to play, but in tournaments only, to keep the team alive.

July

Beaman hired as chamber director

Megan Beaman was hired by the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce as the new chamber director, replacing Bobby Krum.

Wyoming Fair celebrates 90 years

Jones County has two county fairs. The Wyoming Fair celebrated its 90th anniversary in July.

The fair started in 1935 as a draft horse show in downtown Wyoming.

GJCF breaks records in 2024

The great weather and top-notch entertainment (Lainey Wilson, Creed, and Cody Johnson) helped the Great Jones County Fair breaks records for 2024.

Merfeld is GJCF race winner

Mark Merfeld of Monticello wins Jalopy feature auto race at the Great Jones County Fair.

August

Fiction author depicts Hoag Factory

Author Rachel Fordham, of Washington state, visited Monticello for the first time as the toured Monticello and Eastern Iowa, speaking to libraries and bookstores about her newest book “Beyond the Ivy Walls.” Her book takes place at the Hoag Feather Duster Factory in Monticello.

MHS Class of ’65 saves, honors MCSD relicts

Members of the Monticello High School Class of 1965 had mementos from the former school saved when the school was torn down in early 2024. Their goal was to erect a monument outside the current high school with the historical artifacts on display for all to see and enjoy. The monument was completed on Aug. 8.

Starlighters holds 50th anniversary gala

Many original faces and names who had a hand in starting Starlighters II Community Theatre were honored in August for their creativity and years of dedication to community theatre and the arts.

Edinburgh Village turns 50

The Pioneer Village celebrated 50 years, with the Jones County Historical Society marking 60 years of volunteer service. The annual Edinburgh Folk Fest attracted many people.

Women are second in WEIGA

Monticello was the Women’s Eastern Iowa Golf Association team runner-up at Tipton.

Men are EIGA runners-up

The Monticello men’s team finished second in the Eastern Iowa Golf Association tournament in Dyersville.

September

Monticello Kirkwood kicks off Leadership Council

Kirkwood’s Jones County Regional Center was the first regional center to host the Leadership Council with stakeholders throughout the county. Kirkwood President Dr. Kristie Fisher shared her thoughts on the successes and future of the community college.

GJCF announces plans to build new entrance

Lucas Gobeli, fair manager, shares the plans for a new entrance at Seventh and Maple streets with the Jones County Supervisors and Monticello City Council. The fair board plans for a capital campaign to help raise the funds.

October

JRMC marks 15 years

UnityPoint Health – Jones Regional Medical Center, a rural critical access hospital, has been open for 15 years. Five years after the hospital opened, in September 2014, a groundbreaking was held for an expansion to the facility.

Heritage Center announces Smithsonian exhibit

The Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center hosted “Spark! Places of Innovation,” a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, D.C. The exhibit was in Monticello from Oct. 26 through Dec. 8.

The Heritage Center welcomed many guest speakers throughout that time, sharing how their sparks (or ideas) helped to create a local business in Monticello.

Keleher’s Jewelry celebrates 30 years

Tom Keleher, owner of Keleher’s Jewelry, marked 30 years in business.

Kelher purchased Nelson’s Jewelry in 1994, and renamed it Keleher’s.

In November 2012, a devastating downtown fire, caused the long-time business to find a new home.

MVEC linemen lend a hand after hurricane

Four linemen from Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative spent 12 days in South Carolina helping to restore power following Hurricane Helene.

Above & Beyond marks 20 years

The Home Health and Hospice business in Monticello, which was started by Becky Cooper and Dianne Pedrin, celebrated 20 years of dedication and service, not just to residents and families of Monticello, but throughout Eastern Iowa.

Lyons is middle school champ

Monticello eighth-grader Mary Grace Lyons won the Iowa Association of Track Coaches Middle School State Cross Country Meet in Ankeny.

Four Panthers advance to State

Monticello’s Aedan Althoff, Reeve Graver, Leah Koehler, Peyton Ries reached the State Class 2A Cross Country Meet.

Volleyball team makes history

The Monticello volleyball team reached the regional finals for the first time in school history before falling to Dubuque Wahlert. The Panthers finished 26-9.

November

Lovell LeVan’s grandson visits Monticello

Ace Allgood (born Andrew LeVan Allgood), the grandson of Mary Lovell LeVan, of which the downtown Renaissance Center is named after, spent a couple of days in Monticello, where his grandmother grew up.

MCSD bond passes

The $15 million bond to build a new elementary school in Monticello passed with 60.69 percent approval.

Theisen’s opens new store

A new Thisen’s Home•Farm•Auto store opened in Monticello, at the site for the former school. Monticello has had a Theisen’s store since 1971, located downtown.

The store went from 10,000 square feet to 35,000.

December

Schulte takes over GLR

After six years, Heather Weers stepped down as coordinator of Jones County Every Child Reads (Grade Level Reading). Lori Schulte was named the new coordinator.

Folken retires from Kirkwood

Lisa Folken retires after working for the Monticello Kirkwood center for 20 years. Craig Stadtmueller is named new director.

Supervisor Rohwedder resigns

Ned Rohwedder of OIin announced his resignation as a county supervisor after 14 years.

Althoff, Isaac win Spark! prize

Sixth-graders Higdon Althoff and Isaac Hovey were the first-place winners of the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center’s Spark! Innovative Ideas Competition. They each won $500.

This was a collaboration between the Center and the Monticello Public Library.

Panther dance wins State titles

The Panther dance team won state Class IV titles in pom and hip-hop at the state championships in Des Moines. Three Panthers finished in the top 10 in solo competition: Cameron Vargason (fourth), Myra Wilson (seventh) and Morgan Ward (10th).