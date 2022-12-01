Yedlik honored with ‘Fairman’ award by AIF

At the recent Association of Iowa Fairs (AIF) conference, Dec. 10-12, in Des Moines, a member of the Great Jones County Fair family was honored for his years of service and dedication to the fair business.

Joe Yedlik, former Jones County Extension director, was surprised with the “Fairman of the Year” award while attending the conference with other representatives from the GJCF.

“I don’t spend thinking about awards,” Yedlik said in all honesty.

Though he has yet to find out who nominated him for such an honor, he admitted it’s hard to put into words what an award like this means to him.

“It’s recognition for something I normally do,” he said. “I look forward to helping educate youth and work with the fair. To be honored by my peers is pretty humbling.”

The AIF hands out several awards each year: Fairman of the Year, Hall of Fame, and Showman of the Year, which goes to a vendor or association member.

Of receiving the Fairman award, Yedlik said some pretty prestigious leaders in the fair industry have been honored with the same award in the past. He said it’s special to join their ranks.

Yedlik is the third leader of the GJCF to receive such an award from the AIF. Former GJCF Manager John Harms won it in 2006. Prior to that, former Fair Manager Andy Anderson was honored in 2003.

Yedlik is no stranger to recognition, though. In 2011, he was inducted into the GJCF Hall of Fame. In 2019, he was inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame.

Yedlik served as Extension director from 1994 until 2015. However, that most certainly did not stop his involvement and dedication to the 4-H program and the GJCF.

“I started working with the fair industry when I started with Extension,” he recalled. “I’ve always worked within the different departments at the agricultural level.”

Yedlik describes himself as a “fair-o-holic.”

“I’ve worked the fair since I was a kid. My dad was a professional exhibitor after high school, and he instilled the passion in me.”

As a kid, Yedlik himself exhibited livestock at the Cedar County, Muscatine County, and Mississippi Valley fairs.

Yedlik said through his work with Extension, he got the bug to learn more about how a fair worked and how it was managed.

“I got into the industry through working with John (Harms),” recalled Yedlik.

He credits the positive reputation the GJCF had at the time, and still has, when his interest peaked.

“That was part of the reason that it enticed me to come here,” he said. “It’s an outstanding fair.”

Over the years, Yedlik then began attending AIF events and conference, all in an effort to gain more knowledge about the industry.

“I got in really deep then and interested in what went on behind the scenes running a fair.”

Yedlik is still involved with the GJCF today, having taken on a leadership position within the beer garden as inventory manager.

In 2015 when the avian flu impacted the poultry industry, it was Yedlik who worked to put together a quiz-a-thon for those 4-H and FFA youth who could not exhibit poultry that summer. Due to the success of the quiz-a-thon, it has been worked into the fair each summer following that year, incorporating all forms of livestock exhibited at the GJCF.

Through his years as an ag teacher early on in his career at North Linn High School, Yedlik had a passion for working with youth to not only exhibit at their local county fair, but the Iowa State Fair as well. And, surprise surprise, he is still active with the State Fair all these years later s superintendent of the 4-H Horticulture Department.

For about a dozen years or so, Yedlik has also held leadership roles on the AIF board of directors, having finished his board term in 2019.

“I was just following in the footsteps of John (Harms),” he said.

Yedlik said the AIF offers workshops and educational opportunities for people working with fairs to better their understanding of the operation and business.

“Professional development benefits the person and the profession,” he said.

He’s also attended the fair manager institute through the IAFE (International Association of Fairs & Expositions). Yedlik praises the interest of those serving on the GJCF Board who have also attended state and international conferences and workshops.

Yedlik works as an adjunct educator with IAFE teaching consumer safety and E. coli prevention courses to those working in the fair business.

“I’ve taught all across the U.S. and Canada,” he said.

Several highlights of his time with the GJCF come to mind since he started here almost 30 years ago. Yedlik is most proud to have worked with Harms on the concept for what is the Youth Development Center, which houses Extension and fair offices and staff.

“This building is a jewel in the crown,” he said with pride.

He’s also witnessed quite the development of the fairgrounds with a new, permanent stage, the campground, and the equestrian center.

“There is so much we can do with this fair in terms of size and dedication,” he marveled. “John had such visions and it was fun to work alongside him.”

Yedlik is also glad to see that the GJCF survived COVID and having to implement a modified fair in 2020.

“That was a drastic change,” he said. “It hit us right between the eyes, and everyone had to adapt and adjust and we did that successfully.”

Yedlik said he was glad to see the modified fair focus on youth exhibition, going back to his roots in education.

“This is the ‘Great’ Jones County Fair for a reason,” he said. “And we do what we can to keep it that way.”

Not knowing he was going to be honored by the AIF, Yedlik was sitting at a table with his fellow GJCF family members. A few sentiments about the recipient were said but didn’t tip him off just yet, such as active with the AIF and being from Jones County. But once it was mentioned that the recipient was a former ag teacher, Yedlik’s ears perked up.

“I didn’t hear anything else after that because there was so much cheering,” he said. “I didn’t even hear them call my name. I was totally surprised!”

The Fairman award takes into account service, education, and contributions all through the AIF and the fair industry as a whole.

With new faces managing Extension and the GJCF locally, Yedlik hopes to see that combined teamwork continue well into the future of both organizations.