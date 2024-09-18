Zimmerman captures ‘Jones Co. Historical Landmarks’ as works of art

From now until Sept. 24, be sure to stop by the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center to see first-hand the original artwork of Monticello artist Donna Zimmerman.

Zimmerman spent almost a year and a half capturing and painting 13 works for art titled “Jones County Historical Landmarks.”

“It’s a passion I never knew I had,” she said for capturing these landmarks that one can see throughout the county.

Zimmerman started the project in the fall of 2022 and worked throughout 2023, with the goal of showcasing her work in 2024.

She decided that if she were to dedicate time toward this project, she needed to escape the confines of her rural Monticello residence. So, Zimmerman rented an apartment in downtown Cedar Rapids and got to work.

“I set out to do eight to 10 pieces,” she shared. “I ended up with 13. I could have done more and kept going. On average, I spent about 35 hours on each piece, plus added time to prep for painting.”

Before she even got started on her historical landmarks, Zimmerman looked out the window of her Cedar Rapids apartment and felt she needed to capture the view of the McGrath Amphitheatre and the Cedar Rapids’ skyline.

As for why she chose historical landmarks in Jones County, Zimmerman said, for one, if she was going to put in this much effort, she wanted to do something impactful.

“That was one of the inspirations,” she said. “I knew I needed to follow my passion. I have really enjoyed this collection!”

Among the works of art available for public viewing at the Heritage Center and for sale include:

• The Mon-Maq Dam in Monticello

• Ely’s Stone Bridge outside of Monticello

• Balster’s buildings in Scotch Grove

• A Christmas seen of downtown Wyoming, known as the “Christmas City”

• Landis Bridge outside of Anamosa

• The Shaw house in Anamosa

Many of the landmarks Zimmerman captured are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, too.

In addition to wanting to make an impact with her work, Zimmerman’s husband, Norm, volunteers for and serves on the Jones County Historic Preservation Commission.

The couple resides on Norm’s grandfather’s farm, where multiple generations of the Zimmerman family were raised.

Donna and Norm were married almost 50 years ago at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello, another of the historic landmarks she chose to paint.

“It’s about honoring and respecting what we have today,” Zimmerman said of so many historic places right in our backyards here in Jones County. “We both appreciate these landmarks and don’t want to see them torn down just because they’re old.”

Before Zimmerman got to work using her oil paints on canvas, the couple took many photographs of each landmark, capturing various angles at different times of the day.

Zimmerman said she wanted her artwork to move people in some way.

In choosing Mon-Maq Dam and Stone Bridge, Zimmerman the structures have been the topic of much controversy over the years.

“We live on Stone Bridge Road,” she shared. “I had to do it. So many people take photos there.”

As for Landis Bridge, which is currently closed to traffic near Anamosa, that structure also holds a special place in Zimmerman’s heart.

“I went to school in Mount Vernon,” she said. “Norm went to Monticello. When we were dating, we’d go there and haver picnics on the sand bars.”

Each of the 13 landmark paintings is framed with a custom, wooden frame made by Zimmerman’s friend.

“That was a whole journey on that decision,” she said of how to frame her work.

She also vanished each canvass, which added a half hour to her schedule.

“I am pleased that I chose to do that,” she said of finishing off each piece. “It really pulls it all together.”

Two of Zimmerman’s 13 works have already been sold.

“It’s not hard for me to sell my work,” she admitted. “It pleases me that someone likes it enough to buy it.”

You can also purchase several items containing prints of Zimmerman’s work, such as calendars, notecards, and magnets.

Aside from displaying her work at the Heritage Center, Zimmerman also had an art show earlier this summer at Tyler & Downing’s Eatery in Anamosa. Her work was also on display at Savor the Barn in Langworthy.

She said being able to showcase her artwork allows the public to see her journey as an artist. Zimmerman also enjoys hearing people’s own stories about the landmarks she’s captured.

“I like hearing how people connect to these places,” she said. “I want to thank those places for allowing me to showcase my work; I appreciate it.”

To check out all of Zimmerman’s work, visit www.donnazimmermanartist.com.

Her work will remain at the Heritage Center until Sept. 24. The Center is open on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.